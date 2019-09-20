The Goldhawks breathe new life into The Who’s rock opera

The Goldhawks are set to perform The Who’s masterpiece at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Friday, September 27 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £24. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or purchase tickets online from www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

“If you weren’t at Woodstock or the Isle of Wight Festivals at the end of the ’60s don’t fret,” said a spokesperson for the band.

“Now is your chance to witness the phenomenal rock opera Tommy from The Who, played live by world-class international band The Goldhawks.”

“Tommy was first released as a double album in 1969 by Decca Records and introduced The Who to a new level of superstardom.

“The album was composed by guitarist Pete Townshend and tells the story of Tommy Walker, a deaf, dumb and blind boy, and the trials he faces growing up, before becoming a Pinball Wizard.

“Featuring hits including ‘The Acid Queen’, ‘I’m Free’ and ‘See Me Feel Me’, the album was a huge critical success and (including its re-releases) it has spent an incredible 126 weeks in the Billboard charts.”

The Goldhawks’ frontman Doug Freeman is a renowned recording artist in his own right and faithfully recreates Roger Daltrey’s amazing vocals live on stage.

