Four things to do in the Eastbourne area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Inspiring and catchy tunes at next Under Ground gig

Another morning of great music is on offer in Eastbourne from inspirational singer-guitarist-songwriter Mandy Woods and the highly talented duo The Moonbeans.

And it won’t cost a penny to come along.

It’s all happening courtesy of ‘The Under Ground Theatre In Exile’ at Community Wise, Old Town, on Saturday, September 28, when Mandy Woods (pictured) will take to the stage from 10am to 10.45am.

Mandy has performed widely in England and Europe, as well as the USA. Reviewers have described her songs as beautiful, poignant and sensitive.

The audience can enjoy a break for coffee, before it’s time for the Moonbeans (11.15am-12pm): guitarist and vocalist Ziza Stupkova and double-bassist Tom Siroky, with a repertoire of “your favourite songs which are too good to be forgotten”. They offer tunes from The Beatles, The Carpenters, Dusty Springfield and more.

Coffee, tea and biscuits from 9.30am.

A very British comedy about love, marriage and death

Entertaining Angels, a comedy by Richard Everett, comes to Summerheath Hall as part of the Hailsham Arts Festival.

Performances start at 7.30pm on Friday, September 20, and 2.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “As a clergy wife Grace has spent a lifetime on best behaviour. Now, following the death of her husband Bardolph, she is enjoying the new-found freedom of being able to do and say exactly as she pleases. But the return of her eccentric missionary sister, Ruth, together with some disturbing revelations forces Grace to confront the truth of her marriage.”

There is a licensed bar with interval refreshments and homemade cakes available. Tickets from hailshampavilion.co.uk.

College offers a beautiful piece about memory

Eastbourne College presents Memory on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 24-25.

Performances start at 6pm at the college’s Le Brocq Studio.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for a beautiful piece about memory. Claire has lost her job and she can’t remember why. Everything is falling apart and she meets John.

“The memories that we hold on to and the ones we let go. A stunning piece performed with one of Eastbourne College’s pupils and professional actor Elise Arnold, who is also a teacher at the college.”

Tickets cost £9 from 01323 452255, boxoffice@eastbourne-college.co.uk or www.wegottickets.com.

Curtain Up: an eclectic mix of songs and scenes

HippHapp presents an evening of musical theatre gems on Friday, September 20, at the Royal Hippodrome.

Sussex performer and director Thomas Hackett has formed this new company, which is based at the theatre. To launch the venture, a cast of experienced performers will present a one-off concert, Curtain Up.

It’s an eclectic mix of songs and scenes from musicals old and new. The company promises a dynamic theatrical voyage, an entertaining evening, and a rare opportunity to see many great local performers all assembled in one place. Tickets are £11 from royalhippodrome.com or 01323 802020.

