Glitz and glamour in Top Hat at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre

The Rattonians, one of the most popular amateur theatre groups in Sussex, brings Top Hat to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, this week.

The musical, which is full of glitzy Hollywood hits, is at the venue from Thursday, July 25, to Saturday, August 3.

The Rattonians present Top Hat. Peter Gurr Creative Photography

Performances start at 7.30pm every night with matinee shows on Sunday, July 28 (3pm); Thursday, August 1 (2.30pm); and Saturday, August 3 (2.30pm). Tickets cost £18-£20 (concessions for under 16s and over 60s). Call 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “The Rattonians return to The Congress Theatre with a funny, sizzling production of the classic Top Hat, the ultimate song and dance musical.”

Songs include: ‘Putting On The Ritz’, ‘Let’s Face The Music And Dance’, ‘Isn’t It A Lovely Day (To Be Caught In The Rain)’, ‘Dancing Cheek To Cheek’ and ‘Top Hat White Tie And Tails’.

“The lead of Jerry Travers is played by Alex Adams with Laura Sivers as Dale Tremont – The Rattonians answer to Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers! With Steve Clarke as Horace Hardwicke and Melanie Adams, his wife Madge, Damon Willer as the butler Bates, the show has a 50 strong company who dance up a storm.

“Top Hat brings the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age to the stage based on Irving Berlin’s classic and much loved 1935 movie, which starred Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Some considered it the greatest musical film of all time and the challenge of taking a movie to the stage was never going to be easy. However, in 2011 the stage musical started touring the UK and then went into the West End in 2013 winning three Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and it won the Evening Standard ‘Best Night Out’ Award.”

The show is produced by The Adams Family and directed by Mark Adams with choreography by Jan Lynton. Assistant choreography is by Star Bray and the musical director for this production is Carl Greenwood. The associate musical director is Rob Cousins.

Find out more about The Rattonians at www.rattonians.com.

