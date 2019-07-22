Stellar Meat Loaf tribute features Lorraine Crosby

Hard rock fans can hear the sensational sounds of Meat Loaf at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, next month.

The international touring show, Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story, is at the venue on Thursday, August 22 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £29.50 (under 16s £15). Call 01323 412000 or buy tickets online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

The concert will feature special guest Lorraine Crosby.

A spokesperson said: “It’s nearly three decades since Lorraine Crosby first sang with Meat Loaf on the Grammy award winning song and No 1 hit the world over, ‘I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’. This epic track will be performed by Lorraine but this time opposite Steve Steinman, renowned singer and show producer.

“With more than 2,000 performances and more than a million tickets sold worldwide, Steve Steinman has come a long way since his appearance as Meat Loaf on ITV’s hit show Stars In Their Eyes back in 1993. Over the past 27 years Steve has toured globally in hit show The Meat Loaf Story. He has performed in some of the most iconic venues across the world including Sun City, South Africa, and our very own London Palladium.

“Lorraine was born in Newcastle and left for LA in the early ’90s to secure a recording contract with MCA. A chance meeting with Jim Steinman, the legendary musical genius behind the multi-million selling album Bat Out Of Hell, lead to him becoming her manager and Lorraine putting down vocals on one of the best-selling songs of all time and ‘Bat Out Of Hell II – Back Into Hell’.”

“I can’t think of a better person who can do Meat Loaf’s epic songs justice,” said Lorraine. “I’ve turned down many offers to perform this song, but Steve’s reputation and his productions are phenomenal.”

Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story features an incredible stage set, a live band and top-notch production, as well as Steve’s impressive stage presence and all of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.

