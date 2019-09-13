An Audience With Harry Redknapp, review: Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, September 12

An Audience With Harry Rednapp saw the football legend and King of the Jungle tell a wealth of hilarious stories to a delighted Congress Theatre audience.

Harry, a great raconteur, often had us laughing out loud.

But there could have been more about him winning TV’s 2018 I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, and the promised audience ‘Q and A’ session didn’t occur.

Harry, well supported by skilful interviewer Noel Brodie and compere Terry Baker, did reveal that life in the jungle was even worse than it looked, living among rats, spiders and other creepy crawlies.

And he was embarrassed by a film clip showing him passing soap in the shower to singer Fleur East after using it to wash his bottom!

Harry admitted turning a blind eye to some of his players’ misconduct – such as Paul Merson’s drinking and gambling – if they performed on the field.

My old workmate features prominently in my new celebrity book My Life With The Stars and I loved hearing him retell wonderful stories about Bobby Moore, George Best and Gareth Bale. He also recalled his court ordeal before being found not guilty of tax evasion.

Great stuff, Harry!

