Four things to do in Eastbourne

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

A murderer is on the loose in Christie’s classic tale

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, which contains the best kept secret in British theatre, returns to Eastbourne from September 23-28, at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

This year’s show stars Susan Penhaligon.

The mystery was first seen in Nottingham in 1952 and went on to become the world’s longest-running stage production following its West End transfer to The Ambassadors in 1952 and then to St Martins in 1973 consecutively where it has played ever since.

A spokesperson said: “A snow storm closes in on the newly opened guest house, Monkswell Manor. But a murderer is on the loose. Guests arrive one by one, and Christie weaves her magic. As we meet each character we are drawn further into the world of intrigue and misdirection. Of course, Monkswell Manor is cut off from the outside world and of course that murderer is already in their midst...”

Shows start at 7.45pm with Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm matinees. Tickets on 01323 412000.

Doctors offer scary insights in Dial Medicine for Murder

Following a hugely successful UK Tour, Dr Harry Brunjes and Dr Andrew Johns will present Dial Medicine for Murder in the Flint Halls, Folkington Manor, on Saturday, September 15 (12pm).

This spectacular show is set to make its USA debut later this month.

A spokesperson said: “Dr John Bodkin Adams and Dr Harold Shipman were allegedly responsible for more than 400 murders between them.

“Leading forensic psychiatrist Dr Andrew Johns and General Practitioner Dr Harry Brunjes dissect and discuss the reasons why.”

Find out more about the show at www.dialmedicineformurder.com or visit folkingtonmanor.com.

Country-pop star Nathan Carter visits Hippodrome

Irish country-pop crossover star Nathan Carter brings his Born For The Road 2019 tour to The Royal Hippodrome on Thursday, September 19 (7.30pm, £33).

As one of Ireland’s biggest live music acts, Nathan is fast becoming a household name, with tracks from Stayin’ Up All Night becoming hits, such as ‘Wagon Wheel’ and ‘I Wanna Dance’.

“He has previously beaten the likes of Drake and Beyonce to the top of the charts in Ireland, with his last album, 2017’s Livin’ The Dream going straight to No. 1.”

Call 01323 802020.

Read our interview with Nathan here.

New company offers a mix of songs from the musicals

Curtain Up offers a mix of songs from the musicals on September 20 (7.30pm) at the Royal Hippodrome, interspersed with snippets from plays, brought to life by a company of local performers.

HippHapp is a new company founded by Thomas Hackett, who has worked with several companies across the South East. Curtain Up features songs from musicals like Gyspy, Follies, The Pajama Game and The Sound of Music.

Alongside Thomas, the company features Jane James, Alex Adams, Barney Pout, Avril Bell, Rowan Stanfield, Paula Pout and Debbie Adams.

All tickets cost £11 from 01323 802020.

