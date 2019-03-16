Controversy as Eastbourne Borough lose at Hungerford Town

Eastbourne Borough lost 2-0 at Hungerford Town - but controversy surrounded the first goal.

The controversial moment came in the 43rd minute when a short corner set up Alfy Whittingham's cross and Rhys Kavanagh headed towards goal.

The linesman adjudged the ball to have crossed the line. The officialm Borough twitter accounted said: "Much to do this half - and controversy as several Town fans discussing that the ball had not crossed the line : 1-0."

Hungerford skipper Marvel Ekpiteta made it 2-0 in the 85th minute

SEE ALSO The gritty reality of National South survival for Eastbourne Borough | Fortresses of Sussex football: Non-league teams with the best home records this season | Eastbourne Town boss Lambert reveals primary objective for rest of the season