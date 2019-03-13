Eastbourne Town boss Lambert reveals primary objective for rest of the season

Eastbourne Town boss John Lambert says securing second place is his sides primary objective as they prepare for their final seven games of the season.

Town currently sit 4th in the Southern Combination Premier table, just two points behind second placed Horsham YMCA but a further ten points adrift of runaway leaders Chichester City.

John Lambert

Lambert has all but conceded the title to Chichester but insists his side will focus on securing second place with as many points as possible to try and secure promotion. Town turned in a second consecutive five-goal performance this past Saturday as they thrashed struggling neighbours Little Common 5-1 at the Saffrons and Lambert is delighted with the reaction he has got from his players since they were on the wrong end of a drubbing at the hands of Horsham a few weeks ago.

“Since we lost to Horsham, we’ve had a 5-0 and a 5-1 so I can’t complain about that,” he explained. The players attitude has been first class. The Horsham result came a few days after that massive game against Brighton and it took a lot out of us, so we weren’t really at the races that day.

“Little Common put up a decent fight and it wasn’t as easy as the score line suggests but once they pulled a goal back after we went 2-0 up, we went up a gear and once we got the third it was all over.

“Our aim now is securing that second place and getting as close to Chichester as we possibly can because it might end up being enough to go up. If we were to finish second, I would class that as a moral victory after the start we had with injuries.”

Next up for Town is a trip to Broadbridge Heath tomorrow, (Saturday, 3pm). Heath provided a stern test for Town in the reverse fixture at the Saffrons back in October of last year and Lambert is expecting more of the same this time around.

“It’s always a tough game at Broadbridge Heath,” he said.

“We needed two injury-time goals to come from behind and beat them 3-2 at home so I’m expecting another tough game. They’ve got some good players but we’re a different animal now and I think as long as we go up there and apply ourselves properly, we should be fine. The only team that is going to beat us at the moment is ourselves.”