Eastbourne tennis fans wirness day of upsets - Svitolina and Andreescu go out

Devonshire Park looking its finest today / Picture: Charlie Crowhurst - Getty

Broady – who defeated Viking Open Nottingham champion Frances Tiafoe in the opening round – had chances to get ahead at a number of stages in the match, but the Australian showed great defence to save seven out of eight break points.

De Minaur has enjoyed a brilliant start to the grass court season, which has seen him reach the semi-finals at the cinch Championships last week and he quickly found his feet in the match.

“It was a very tough match at a very hard level against a tricky opponent,” said de Minaur. “It’s a great win and I’m very happy to come out here and play some great tennis especially in front of a crowd, which as a player you truly miss.

“I’m always looking forward to the grass court swing – we missed out last year so it’s safe to say I’m here and I’m really enjoying myself on the grass.”

In a day of upsets at the Viking International Eastbourne, second and third seeds Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu were defeated in the second round.

World No.5 Svitolina was beaten 6-4, 7-6 (3) in an inspired performance by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. Rybakina – who came through against Britain’s Harriet Dart yesterday – hit 32 winners on her way to a sixth win against a top ten opponent.

Former US Open champion Andreescu lost to World No.27 Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and seven minutes. Having won her one and only WTA title on grass back in 2017 at the Libema Open, Kontaveit will hope that she can add to her tally this week off the back of her second biggest win of the season.

2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Switak from Poland also fell in a tough match to Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. The Pole took the first set 64 before Kasatkina fought back to take the second and third sets for the loss of only one game 46 61 60. Following the match Kasatkina explained how she found her way back into the match:

“Well, in the first set, Iga start really well, and she was really quick 3-0 in the first set, so I think at the end, that was the difference, that I started a little bit slow.

“But then I just found the way, how to move, how to play. I changed a little bit the way I was playing. That was the key also. I was holding my serve well in the second and third set, and I was trying to push more on the returns, very important on grass courts.”

Safely through to the third round of the WTA 500 event was top seed Aryna Sabalenka beating Alison Riske 6-1, 6-4 and wild card and former Roland Garros Champion Jelena Ostapenko who ended Ons Jabeur’s winning streak 57 74 63.

In the men’s draw, top seed Gael Monfils was edged out in a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 defeat to Australia’s Max Purcell. Entering the main draw as a lucky loser, Purcell picked up his best career victory in a match where Monfils led 3-0 in the deciding set.

In the doubles, there were plenty of positive results for the Brits as Joe Salisbury, Jamie Murray, Luke Bambridge and Lloyd Glasspool all came through their opening matches without dropping a set. Meanwhile Jonny O’Mara and Hugo Nys picked up the scalp of the first round defeating brothers Ken and Neal Skupski in a deciding tie-break, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

WTA 500 - Viking International Eastbourne

Singles Results - 23 June

R16 - [1] A. Sabalenka (BLR) d. A. Riske (USA) 61 64

R16 - [Q] C. Giorgi (ITA) d. [LL] S. Rogers (USA) 63 46 62

R16 - A. Kontaveit (EST) d. [3] B. Andreescu (CAN) 63 63

R16 - [Q] V. Golubic (SUI) d. [6] B. Bencic (SUI) 64 64

R16 - [WC] J. Ostapenko (LAT) d. O. Jabeur (TUN) 57 64 63

R16 - D. Kasatkina (RUS) d. [4] I. Swiatek (POL) 46 60 61

R16 - [LL] A. Sevastova (LAT) d. C. Gauff (USA) 46 75 62

R16 - E. Rybakina (KAZ) d. [2] E. Svitolina (UKR) 64 76(3)

ATP 250 - Viking International Eastbourne

Singles Results - 23 June

R16 - [LL][1] M. Purcell (AUS) d. [1] G. Monfils (FRA) 64 57 64

R16 - [LL] A. Seppii (ITA) d. E. Ruusuvuori (FIN) 62 63

R16 - [3] L.Sonego (ITA) d. J. Millman (AUS) 64 62

R16 - [8] A. Bublik (KAZ) d. E. Garasimov (BLR) 62 62

R16 - [Q] I. Ivashka (BLR) d. A. Popyrin (AUS) 67(5) 75 63

R16 - [LL] S. Kwon (KOR) d. M. Fucsovics (HUN) 76(4) 67(4) 63

R16 - V. Pospisil (CAN) d. [6] A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 76(1) 00Ret.