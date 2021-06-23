Picture special from a sunny day five at Eastbourne Tennis
We're getting to the business end of things at Devonshire Park and thankfully the weather is smiling on all concerned.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 7:14 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 7:16 pm
Once again we have a superb selection of pictures from the women's, men's and doubles contest. See pictures by Charlie Crowhurst of Getty on this page and the ones linked and read Kevin Anderson's latest views from the tournament here.
Page 1 of 10