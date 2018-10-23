Warning to stay away from Beachy Head cliffs

People are being warned to stay away from the cliffs at Beachy Head as there is a ‘high risk’ of a large cliff fall.

Eastbourne Borough Council tweeted the warning today (Tuesday, October 23).

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “We have been notified that there is a high risk of a large cliff fall at Shooter Bottom (near Beachy Head house).

“Please stay away from the edge and base of the cliffs and avoid the area if you can.”

There have been several large cliffs falls in recent months, including one at Birling Gap in August – which closed the steps down to the beach for several weeks – followed by falls at Seaford Head and Beachy Head earlier this month.

After the Seaford fall, the town’s council said, “Everyone enjoying the downland and coast needs to exercise common sense and take heed of the warning signs in the area.

“If you see anyone in danger or witness someone who has fallen, the advice is to immediately dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard and not to attempt to rescue them.”

