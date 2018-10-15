Safety warning in the wake of fresh cliff collapses

A safety warning has been issued following two recent cliff falls at Seaford Head.

Seaford Town Council has reminded residents and visitors to keep a safe distance from the cliff edge - at least five metres or 15 feet - and away from the cliff face when on the beach beneath at all times.

The council said: “The chalk cliffs are in a constant process of erosion caused by the sea and weather. Cliff falls can occur at any time of year and can be of a significant size such as the 50,000 ton fall which occurred at Seaford Head during the summer of 2017.

“At many locations there are overhangs or faults in the cliffs that cannot be seen from the cliff tops.

“Everyone enjoying the downland and coast needs to exercise common sense and take heed of the warning signs in the area. These signs inform visitors through pictures and clear statements of the risk of falling from the cliffs.

“If you see anyone in danger or witness someone who has fallen, the advice is to immediately dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard and not to attempt to rescue them.”

The most recent fall of chalk happened on Sunday afternoon (October 14). The Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.