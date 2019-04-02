Warning over spate of Eastbourne garage break-ins

Eastbourne Police are warning residents to review their security after a spate of garage break-ins.

Police are advising that people: invest in solid locks, use sensor lights and look into using shed alarms which they say are ‘cheap and effective’.

A police spokesperson said, “It’s strange how most people don’t secure their shed or garage in the same way they do their homes. People often end up using a flimsy lock or padlock to protect the contents – whether it’s a car, bike or lawnmower.

“The fact is, a burglar will usually try a shed or garage first because they can find the tools they need to get into the house.

“Take a look at your shed and consider how you would break in. It’s worth having a good padlock on the door with no exposed screws. Pay attention to hinges, as these are sometimes easily removable. If you have windows then these could be vulnerable unless they’re secured with wire mesh or grills. And keep it locked at all times.”

The top five items which are most commonly stolen from sheds are: bikes, mowers, sports equipment, power tools and garden tools.

