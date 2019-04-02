Woman, 61, narrowly avoids jail after dangerous driving on A22 at Hailsham

Kim Burridge, 61, of Park Avenue, Red Hill, Surrey, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously on the A22 at Hailsham on August 27 last year according to a court document. The court sentenced her to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year and banned her from driving for 18 months. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

