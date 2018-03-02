UPDATE: Woman offers Eastbourne hotel room to people who need somewhere to stay

A woman who can’t make it to her bed and breakfast in Eastbourne tonight (Friday) has given it to two people who doesn’t have anywhere safe and warm to be.

The London woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was due to stay at Premier Inn in Terminus Road today but due to the weather has had to cancel her trip.

She said, “We had a fully paid for double room with two full breakfasts tomorrow morning that was going to waste.”

The Herald shared her appeal and luckily the woman has informed us two men have been suggested for the room from the Salvation Army.

