Emergency accommodation set up for Eastbourne’s homeless in freezing weather

The council has set up emergency accommodation for homeless people in the extreme weather conditions this week.

The ‘Beast from the East’ has brought with it freezing temperatures, icy winds, and snow across the area and the Met Office released an amber weather warning for Monday and Tuesday.

When temperatures drop below zero for three days in a row, emergency shelters are opened and councils aim for no one to be left outside.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “To minimise the risk of serious harm to people sleeping rough, Eastbourne council triggers the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

“Emergency placements are identified for those rough sleeping, usually in hotel-type accommodation.”

If you are sleeping rough or have concerns for anyone who is sleeping rough, you can go to the council offices at 1 Grove Road Eastbourne or call 01323 410000 to speak with a customer advisor.

Meanwhile, the winter night shelter – which has spaces for 15 homeless people – has extended the days it is opened due to the weather.

It was due to close tomorrow (March 1) but organisers decided to keep it open another four days, until Monday (March 5).

David Barratt of the Winter Night Shelter said, “We couldn’t close when we have had the coldest spell of the winter months. Hopefully temperatures will lift.”

To find out more visit www.kingdomwaytrust.org/winter-night-shelter/ or for a referral visit Christ Church, Seaside, between 1-3pm on weekdays or call the team on 07932 407730.

And to read more on homelessness in Eastbourne, click here.