UPDATE: Latest on travellers in Princes Park

Travellers moved onto a field at Eastbourne Princes Park over the weekend (April 21-22).

Eastbourne Borough Council, Sussex Police and the traveller liaison officer at East Sussex County Council visited the site. They were notified that the group included a child with some medical needs, so they allowed a ‘stopping period’.

The council visited again on Monday to serve ‘direction notices’ and said it would proceed to formal removal notices if the site was not vacated.

However, this morning (Tuesday, April 24) council staff again visited the site and a spokesperson said, “Notices were served and the travellers have now vacated the site. There was a small amount of rubbish that was cleared by the council’s contractor this morning.”

