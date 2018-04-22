UPDATE: ‘Travellers’ asked to leave Eastbourne park

Travellers who are camping in Eastbourne’s Princes Park are being asked to leave by officials today (Monday, April 23).

A number of caravans have been spotted in the field in the area over the weekend.

Members of the public have reported the matter to the council.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “We were notified on Friday that travellers had arrived in Princes Park.

“Sussex Police, the traveller Liaison Officer at East Sussex County Council and ourselves visited the site.

“We were notified that the group included a child with some medical needs and accordingly we allowed a stopping period.

“Eastbourne Borough Council will be serving Direction Notices later today and will then proceed to formal removal notices if the site is not vacated.”