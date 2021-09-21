Several Eastbourne roads shut for World Car Free Day

Tomorrow (Wednesday, September 22) marks World Car Free Day which will see a number of roads closed to traffic from 7am–6pm with the cooperation of Eastbourne Borough Council.

Hurst Road and Borough Lane in Upperton ward, Etchingham Road and Priority Road in St Anthony’s ward, and Hyde Gardens in Devonshire ward will all be affected.

Tom Nevill, Youth Parliament cabinet member for Eastbourne and a student at East Sussex College, is working to make travelling on foot or by bicycle safer for young people, particularly during busy school times.

Tom Nevill, Youth Parliament cabinet member for Eastbourne SUS-210921-100011001

Overseeing the day, Tom is calling for greener, cheaper, more regular and reliable public transport to reduce the town’s reliance on the car for local journeys of less than two miles.

Tom said, ”World Car Free Day is an excellent opportunity to show that the town of Eastbourne is at the forefront of the drive to tackle air pollution and congestion.

“I hope that residents and visitors alike will take a look at our streets and roads more carefully and join our campaign to improve public transport for our town so we can be less reliant on the car to make short journeys.”

Since 2019 17-year-old Tom has worked to support this initiative and has gained the support of local community champions and volunteers who are assisting him to oversee the road closures tomorrow.

His endeavours are supported by Eastbourne Borough Council, the Eastbourne Schools Partnership, the Eastbourne Eco Action Network’s Transport Group and the Chamber of Commerce. Living Streets, the national charity for every day walking, has also given him the thumbs up.