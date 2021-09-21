PICTURES: Eastbourne street party to mark World Car Free Day

Eastbourne Co-op and post office set to close

Eastbourne shop owner thanks ‘amazing’ fire service after blaze

News you can trust since 1865

Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111543001

Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111605001

Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111702001

Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111722001