PICTURES: Eastbourne street party to mark World Car Free Day
Hurst Road in Eastbourne celebrated World Car Free Day and Eastbourne’s Walking Festival on Sunday (September 19) with a street party. The day was opened by Mayor Pat Rodohan and included a sports day, food and drink, and live music. Local businesses Poppyseed, All Things Analogue, Eastbourne Battle Boom Bar, Little Italy restaurant and Morrison Eastbourne all donated prizes for the day.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 12:19 pm
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:40 pm