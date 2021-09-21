Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111522001

PICTURES: Eastbourne street party to mark World Car Free Day

Hurst Road in Eastbourne celebrated World Car Free Day and Eastbourne’s Walking Festival on Sunday (September 19) with a street party. The day was opened by Mayor Pat Rodohan and included a sports day, food and drink, and live music. Local businesses Poppyseed, All Things Analogue, Eastbourne Battle Boom Bar, Little Italy restaurant and Morrison Eastbourne all donated prizes for the day.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:40 pm

1.

Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111722001

Photo Sales

2.

Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111702001

Photo Sales

3.

Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111605001

Photo Sales

4.

Hurst Road street party on September 19. Photo from Sally Lee. SUS-210921-111543001

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4