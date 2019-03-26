Time running out to register to vote in forthcoming Eastbourne election

People across Eastbourne have just under three weeks left to register to vote for the forthcoming local elections.

In order to vote in this election, residents must be on the electoral register.

Eastbourne Borough Council is urging residents who have not registered at their current address to make sure they are registered in time.

If you were registered to vote in the last election and your details have not changed, you will still be registered to vote. If in doubt, check your details by calling 01323 410000.

Those who wish to have their say in the poll have until the deadline of midnight on Friday, April 12, to register.

It takes just five minutes to apply online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Residents in Eastbourne will go to the polls on Thursday, May 2.

Local government elections select councillors who are responsible for making decisions on running services in the borough.

Phillippa Saray, Electoral Commission regional manager for the east and southeast of England, added, “If you have recently turned 18 or moved home, it is particularly important that you act to ensure that you are registered to vote.

“It takes just five minutes online and means that you can take part in this important election.”

