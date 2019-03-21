Here’s where council elections are being held in Sussex this May
Most voters across Sussex will head to the polls in May for district, borough and city council elections.
Of the county’s 12 second-tier authorities nine are controlled by the Tories, two by Labour and one by the Lib Dems. Brighton and Hove is currently run by Labour.
1. Adur District Council
There are no Adur District Council seats up for election in 2019. The next poll will be in 2020
2. Arun District Council
All 54 seats at Arun are up for election. The Conservatives are by far the largest party with seven Lib Dems, three independents, one Labour and one UKIP councillor.
3. Brighton and Hove City Council
All seats are up for election. Labour controls the council, but the Conservatives now have the most seats after a defection. The Greens are the third-largest party
4. Chichester District Council
All wards are up for election. After a boundary review the number of seats has been reduced to 36. The Conservatives control the council with five Lib Dems and four independents
