Three cars have collided in a busy Eastbourne road this afternoon (Tuesday).

Cavendish Place is reported as partially blocked both ways due to the incident at about 3.30pm.

Three cars collide in Cavendish Place. Photo by Logan Macleod SUS-191029-161920001

Emergency services are on scene at the junction with Pevensey Road.

There is slow traffic in the area and motorists are advised to steer clear.

It is not known if anyone has been injured at this time.