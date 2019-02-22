This Eastbourne restaurant is offering free breakfast for homeless people

An Eastbourne restaurant has started offering free breakfast to homeless people.

Tres Amigos, in Terminus Road, is serving a tasty brunch to the homeless every Sunday from 8am-11am.

This homeless man is offering a shoe shining service for people in Eastbourne

Owner Ben Del Rosario said he came up with the idea because he sees a number of homeless people around the town and wanted to do something to help them.

He said, “It’s to help homeless people and do something for them. The guys, sometimes they come in from a cold night. Chicken liver and meat is something they crave, it feels good.

“They can have something they can look forward to.”

Those without a home are invited to have a free meal at the Spanish and Moroccan-themed restaurant.

Ben says he likes to serve a hearty brunch-type meal, including mashed potato, eggs, baked beans and chicken – and he hopes to start doing it on Fridays too.

He said, “If everyone starts trying to do something it could really make a difference.

“It’s something that can be done, it really doesn’t take much. It doesn’t cost much, it’s just the will to do it.

“If every restaurant did it they’d have breakfast every day of the week.”

’Shocking’ foodbank figures could see the busiest year yet for Eastbourne

He said, “What you have is never forever, and nothing is secure in life, anyone can lose what they have.

“If everyone cares people will be used to helping others.

“The smallest actions can make a big change.”

To find out more, visit the restaurant in the south end of Terminus Road, call 01323 640131, or visit its Facebook page @tresamigoseb