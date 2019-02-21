This homeless man is offering a shoe shining service for people in Eastbourne

A homeless man says he has been “overwhelmed” by the positive reaction to his shoe shining service for people in Eastbourne.

Dave Morgan has set up a stall outside the railway station – but he was blown away when a social media post about his enterprise went viral.

The 49-year-old, whose story has been shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook, said, “I didn’t expect that to happen, it’s gone mental.

“I’m so overwhelmed. It’s been magical, you can’t put it into words. It’s exploded.”

He said he’s had a lot of kind words from people and even made new friends since setting up his small business, but he hasn’t had many people wanting their shoes cleaned.

“I have had people give me donations. I’m so grateful,” he said.

Originally from Hailsham, Dave became homeless last January and has ended up having to sleep in a tent on the seafront.

He says it gets so cold at night he has had to wear multiple sleeping bags.

The idea for the shoe service stemmed from him wanting to do something productive with his time.

He said, “I’d rather try and earn a coin than wait all day in the council for them to say we can’t help you. It’s soul destroying.”

Dave is hoping to get a trader’s license for his business soon.

You can find him during the daytime on the Ashford Road side of the station.

