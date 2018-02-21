SLIDESHOW: East Sussex in pictures

We asked our readers to submit their favourite pictures from around East Sussex and we have been inundated with stunning photos.

Pictures range from sunsets and iconic buildings around the county, to quirky pictures, such as the photo by Jo Thatcher of a little boy and grandfather making wishes dropping pennies through the pier gaps into the water.

St Leonards by Alex Mills

The best photographs will be used on our Facebook pages as our cover photo of the week.

However, there were so many excellent pictures that we have included many of them into a video slideshow which you can see now.

You can still send in your Sussex pictures. Just email them to alex.jenkins@jpress.co.uk, title the email Facebook cover photos and let us know where the photo was taken and the photographer’s name.

