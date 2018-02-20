Eastbourne pier owner sets his sights on Hastings Pier

The flamboyant owner of Eastbourne pier has confirmed today (Tuesday) he wants to buy Hastings Pier.

It was announced officially today that the pier is seeking a new owner.

And Sheikh Abid Gulzar, who bought Eastbourne Pier in 2015, has said he has his sights set on Hastings too.

Mr Gulzar said, “I am 100 per cent serious about Hastings Pier and we have expressed our interest.

“I have put my heart and soul into Eastbourne Pier, with an investment of more than £1 million.”

Mr Gulzar, who has famously painted parts of the pier gold, added that he remains devoted and committed to Eastbourne.

He went on, “Here is a wonderful new opportunity in Hastings. It is clear Hastings Pier needs to become viable.

“At present it isn’t. It’s quite simple. There needs to be more on Hastings Pier that brings money in.

“Running a pier is running a business and we all have to find ways of bringing in money. I look forward to working closely with Hastings Borough Council.

“I want to bring the pier to life. Yes of course I would like a Gold theme but there’s nothing wrong with that.”