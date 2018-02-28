Protest planned against threatened closure of Eastbourne care homes

The town’s MP is calling on residents to take part in a protest against the planned closures of Milton Grange and Firwood House.

Stephen Lloyd MP is encouraging those concerned to meet outside Milton Grange on Saturday (March 3) armed with placards and posters opposing the county council’s plans.

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd with petitions to retain Milton Grange and Firwood House care homes

Mr Lloyd said, “Please join me in making County Hall aware how important these two key dementia respite and rehabilitation services are to Eastbourne and beyond.

“The vital services these two fine Eastbourne homes provide are too important for us to stand idly by, so I am asking the people of Eastbourne to join me for an hour this Saturday afternoon to make County Hall aware how important these two key dementia respite and rehabilitation services are to our town and beyond.

“I will have a letter demanding East Sussex County Council listen to our views to keep both these high-quality homes open, with follow-on sheets for everybody at the protest to personally sign.

“This will sit alongside the change.org petition which has well over 9,000 signatures. Both of these will then be sent on to the key two senior Eastbourne conservative county councillors concerned – David Elkin and Colin Belsey – demanding they listen to residents and keep both Milton Grange and Firwood House open.”

Lib Dem councillors are opposing the plans

The gathering is at 1.45pm outside the threatened care home in Milton Road, Old Town.

