Residents urged to take part in consultation into threatened Eastbourne care homes

The county council has launched its consultation into threatened care homes Milton Grange and Firwood House.

This comes after the announcement that East Sussex County Council may close the services was met with a public outcry – with more than 9,000 people signing a petition against it.

Among its questions the consultation asks residents what they most value about the service/s, what has made the biggest difference in getting patients ready to go home safely, and how they would be affected if both services were to be closed.

Eastbourne’s MP Stephen Lloyd said, “You will be unsurprised to learn that it is fiendishly complicated and confusing - one of eight different surveys - and in pretty impenetrable language frankly.

“I do wonder sometimes if bureaucracies generally try to make it difficult for people to express their view. In this case that both of these outstanding dementia respite, care and rehab service providers MUST be kept open.

”It’s ludicrously clunky but don’t give up. Complete online, giving all necessary details of why you believe each home should be kept open along with your address details and then send off to the County Council.

“It is SO important we fight these proposed closures on every front and I need as many residents as possible to fill in the consultation survey because if at the end of this whole process County Hall can truthfully say only a few hundred have bothered to complete the consultation, then we may have a problem.

“It’s the way these things work, which is why I need thousands of people to complete the consultation across Eastbourne, Willingdon and beyond.

“The fight to keep these two brilliant service providers open is really important for our town – so please help me keep up the pressure.

“We can stop this wrongheaded proposal I am sure of it, but we will only do it by working the Eastbourne way – together!”

The county council has proposed the closures in order to make savings due to what it says is ‘falling funding and rising demand’.

