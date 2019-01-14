‘Pregnant woman’ injured in multi-vehicle collision in Stone Cross

A pregnant woman was injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Stone Cross this morning (January 14).

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Tesco Express in Dittons Road after five cars were said to have collided at about 8.10am.

Emergency Services on scene in Dittons Road after the collision, photo by Dan Jessup

A spokesperson for SECAmb said two ambulances was sent to the scene and a pregnant woman was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital with chest and wrist injuries.

Eastbourne PC Dave Elliot said on Twitter at about 9am, “Five vehicle RTC by Stone Cross Tesco, Mimram Way roundabout. Recovery on scene.”

Dittons Road was reported as closed both ways, and there was said to be slow traffic from Adur Drive to the A22 Golden Jubilee Way (Stone Cross Roundabout).

Photos by Dan Jessup.