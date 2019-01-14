Man arrested after multi-vehicle collision in Stone Cross

A man has reportedly been arrested after a multi-vehicle collision in Dittons Road, Stone Cross, this morning (January 14).

A pregnant woman was injured in the incident which happened at the Tesco Express roundabout at about 8.10am.

According to PC Dave Elliott, a male driver, in his 20s and from Stone Cross, was arrested following the crash for driving while under the influence of drugs.

Pregnant woman injured in multi-vehicle collision in Stone Cross

The Eastbourne PC also said the pregnant woman was safe and well, after SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service) reported she had been taken to Eastbourne DGH with wrist and chest injuries.

Dittons Road was closed both ways, and there was slow traffic from Adur Drive to the A22 Golden Jubilee Way (Stone Cross Roundabout), following the incident.

Photo by Dan Jessup.