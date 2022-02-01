‘I am as frustrated as anybody’, Eastbourne MP reacts to Sue Gray’s report

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has reacted to the findings from Sue Gray’s investigation into alleged government gatherings amid covid restrictions.

Mrs Ansell said, “It is disappointing there are still outstanding questions to answer and I regret that the full facts have not yet been laid bare. I am as frustrated as anybody.

“Due to the police investigation around a number of the Downing Street gatherings, Sue Gray herself stated it was not possible to provide a ‘meaningful’ report at this stage or to draw any inference from her work.

“Ms Gray was able to report back on her wider findings which have given rise to a number of recommendations to address concerning aspects of the No 10 culture and its operations.”

The Eastbourne MP said these recommendations have been accepted by the Prime Minister ‘in full’ and that she welcomes this.

Mrs Ansell added, “The Prime Minister opened his statement with an apology for the hurt and anger caused and a recognition that the last nearly two years navigating the pandemic had come at a terrible cost.

“For some it has been the ultimate cost of losing loved ones and not being there in those last moments or together with family and friends to grieve.

“It was important to say but I want to be clear: nothing anyone could say can make up for such loss.