Eastbourne MP returns to teaching to help with staff shortages

MP Caroline Ansell was a teacher before going into politics so she is responding to calls from the Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi for ex-teachers to help cover staff shortages caused by covid.

Mrs Ansell will go to local schools in need of staff on Fridays in January and February, which is a constituency day, to help keep students in lessons.

Her surgeries and constituency work will not be affected as she will undertake those after school hours.

Caroline Ansell

Mrs Ansell said, “As a qualified teacher committed to ensuring our children get the best possible education, I wanted to answer the Secretary of State’s call and help during what will be tough months for our education system in the new year.

“I have been really concerned about how the pandemic has disrupted pupils’ education and I fully support the government’s desire to keep schools open. If I can play my part in making that happen then I believe I should. Keeping schools fully operational is also critically important for parents and their work.”