Police release CCTV footage of two men near fatal Eastbourne house fire

Fresh CCTV footage has been released by police investigating a house fire which killed a mother and her four-year-old child.

Detectives are seeking to identify the two people – both believed to be men – who appear to have been walking away from the direction of the incident in Croxdon Way, which officers are treating as arson.

Police say the footage was obtained following extensive local enquiries after the horrific incident at about 12.56am on Tuesday, July 10.

The fire claimed the lives of Gina Ingles, 34, and her son Milo Ingles-Bailey, four, who both died from smoke inhalation.

Gina’s partner Toby Jarrett, 26, managed to escape from the building and was taken to hospital where he remained for several weeks, but has since been discharged.

Gina Ingles and her son Milo Ingles-Bailey with her partner Toby Jarrett

Gina, Milo and Toby all lived together and were present in their home when the incident happened.

Two local men, aged 47 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Police say the 23-year-old has been released under investigation pending further enquiries. And the 47-year-old has been released without charge and will face no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said, “Since the murders we have interviewed a large number of people, and completed comprehensive house-to-house and sales of petrol enquiries. We are continuing to analyse a large amount of data and information as we attempt to piece together exactly what happened on that fatal morning.

“While we have already received a lot of support and information from the local community – which we are extremely grateful for – we hope that the release of this CCTV will prompt anyone with any outstanding information to come forward.

“It’s important we identify the people in this footage as they may have witnessed the house fire or hold key information about it.

“We’re still confident someone, somewhere, must know something about how and why two people – a mother and her four-year-old son – were killed in their own home, and a man was left with life-changing injuries.”

Anyone with information is urged to report it online via the Sussex Police website, or to call 101, quoting Operation Druffield.

Alternatively, if you are concerned about revealing your identity, you can pass on any information anonymously via the Crimestoppers website, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.