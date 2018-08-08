Further appeal over Eastbourne fire which killed mum and son

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information following a fatal house fire in Eastbourne.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident in Croxden Way, which claimed the lives of Gina Ingles, 34, and her four-year-old son Milo Ingles-Bailey.

SUS-180717-175645001

Post-mortem examinations have revealed that both died from smoke inhalation.

Gina’s partner Toby Jarrett, 26, managed to escape from the building and is currently in hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Gina, Milo and Toby all lived together and were present in their home when this incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday 10 July.

Two local men, aged 47 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder, and have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

However, detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Gordon Denslow, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said, “While four weeks have passed since this tragic incident, we continue in our efforts to establish who is responsible for this horrendous act, and why.

“I know the events of that night are still fresh in the minds of the local community, who have understandably been hugely affected by it.

“We have made two arrests so far in connection with this incident, but that does not mean the investigation is complete. We are still gathering evidence and I am appealing for anyone with any information which they think might help to find justice for Gina, Milo, Toby and their family, to contact us.

“We’re certain someone, somewhere, must know something about how and why two people – a mother and her four-year-old son – were killed in their own home, and a man was left with life-changing injuries.

“We’re extremely grateful for everyone’s help and support to date, and would urge anyone who knows something about the incident to come forward by contacting us online, by telephone, or via Crimestoppers.

“I am urging anyone with any information to report it online or to call 101, quoting Operation Druffield. Alternatively, if you are concerned about revealing your identity, you can pass on any information anonymously via the Crimestoppers website, or by calling them on 0800 555 111.”