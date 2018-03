Police have named the man who was found dead in Shinewater Lake on Thursday.

He has been identified as 84-year-old James Bolton, who police say lived in the Langney area.

Emergency services were called to the lake on Thursday afternoon after a person was spotted in the water.

Police say Mr Bolton’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

Photo by Dan Jessup.

