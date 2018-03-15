UPDATE: Man’s body found in Eastbourne lake

A body has been found in an Eastbourne park this afternoon.

Police and Coastguard including a helicopter were called to Shinewater Park at around 1pm and 2pm respectively.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the body of a man was found in the lake at 1.10pm.

They did not specify an age and added there are no suspicious circumstances. The Coroner’s Officer will be continuing enquiries.

Eyewitnesses said police cordoned off the area.

A spokesperson for Maritime and Coastguard Agency said, “Just after 2pm today, Sussex Police requested HM Coastguard assistance at an incident at Shinewater Lake, Eastbourne.

Photo by Dan Jessup

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd, and Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to the location, alongside Sussex Police.”

No further information is available at this time.