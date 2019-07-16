Two men have been arrested after a police chase through Eastbourne town centre this afternoon.

Sussex Police say a van which failed to stop for police collided with a number of parked cars in St Aubyn’s Road.

Photo of the collision in St Aubyn's Road by Dale McCartney SUS-190716-172638001

The car was initially spotted in Seaside at 4.32pm on Tuesday (July 16).

Sussex Police said it failed to stop and mounted the pavement, colliding with a number of parked cars before coming to a halt.

A spokesperson said the occupants “decamped” and were chased by police, who detained and arrested them in St Aubyn’s Road.

St Aubyn’s Road is currently closed while emergency services deal with the scene.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be published when it is available.