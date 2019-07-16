Man attacked while sitting in his car in Eastbourne town centre

A man in his 60s was assaulted while sat in his car in Eastbourne town centre.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the Terminus Road incident, which saw a man approach the victim’s vehicle and punch him in the face through the driver’s window.

The victim drove off and was treated at Eastbourne District General Hospital for facial injuries, said police.

The incident happened at about 7.20pm on Tuesday (July 9).

Anyone who was in this area around this time and witnessed what happened is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting 1425 of 09/07.