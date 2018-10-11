Police appeal after death of motorcyclist in Lottbridge Drove crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in Eastbourne.

Emergency services were called to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, at 11.49am on Wednesday (October 10).

The motorcyclist, a 62-year-old from Hertfordshire, sadly died from his injuries.

The driver of the black Toyota Prius, a 58-year-old local man, was uninjured.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Vermillion.

