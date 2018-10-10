Eastbourne’s Lottbridge Drove closed after serious collision

Emergency services including an air ambulance are at the scene of a collision on a busy Eastbourne road.

Lottbridge Drove has been closed in the southbound lane after the incident near the crossing by Tesco Extra at around midday today (October 10).

The air ambulance was seen landing in five acre field after the collision said to have been involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

The road is reportedly closed between Cross Levels Way and Seaside.

Sussex Traffic Watch tweeted at 12.55pm, “Lottbridge drove northbound travel time from Tesco roundabout to Cross Levels Way around 30mins. All surrounding diversion routes very congested.”

More information to follow.

The air ambulance in five acre field, photo by Helen Kitching

Photos taken by Dan Jessup and Helen Kitching.