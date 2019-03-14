Polegate bus fire: Huge blaze believed to be accidental

A bus fire that closed a road in Polegate this morning (March 14) is believed to be accidental, the fire service has said.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a vehicle fire at 7.06am, by Polegate railway station.

Firefighters tackle the flames. Pic: Dan Jessup

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, said the spokesman, as well as two hose reel jets and one main jet.

There are no reports of injuries and the fire is believed to have started accidentally, said the spokesman.

Crews left the scene at around 7.50am, they added.

Watch footage as the news broke here: Watch dramatic footage of the huge bus fire that closed Polegate High Street

Firefighters tackle the flames. Pic: Dan Jessup

Firefighters tackle the flames. Pic: Dan Jessup

Firefighters tackle the flames. Pic: Dan Jessup

Firefighters tackle the flames. Pic: Dan Jessup

Firefighters tackle the flames. Pic: Dan Jessup

Firefighters tackle the flames. Pic: Dan Jessup