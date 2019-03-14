Watch dramatic footage of the huge bus fire that closed Polegate High Street

A street in Polegate has been closed after a bus caught fire.

Images from the scene show a single-decker bus fully ablaze in High Street this morning.

The ignited bus in Polegate High Street. Pic: Liam Tiffin

The ignited bus in Polegate High Street. Pic: Liam Tiffin

The level crossing remained down while firefighters battled the fire.

Reports said the fire is now under control.

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Dan Jessup