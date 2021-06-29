Travellers set up in Eastbourne field

The group was spotted at lunchtime and six vehicles including caravans are currently on Five Acres field in Lottbridge Drove.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Our officers visited Five Acres earlier today and are liaising with colleagues at Sussex Police and the East Sussex County Council traveller liaison team.

“Welfare checks have been carried out. We have also placed two large refuse bins on the site.

Eastbourne seafront.

“We will provide further updates when they are available.”

East Sussex County Council and Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Last week a group of travellers moved on from Fisherman’s Green car park.