Update: Travellers leave Eastbourne seafront
The travellers that were set up on Eastbourne seafront have now left.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 11:30 am
An eye witness first noticed the Fisherman’s Green car park had been vacated at around 6.30pm last night, June 21.
A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The council’s environment first team visited the site this morning to clear any remaining litter and refuse.”
Yesterday the council said they had begun the process to evict the travellers.
The travellers arrived in Fisherman’s Green car park on Thursday, June 17, and representatives from Eastbourne Borough Council visited the site the following day to inform those staying there they were trespassing on council land.