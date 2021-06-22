Update: Travellers leave Eastbourne seafront

An eye witness first noticed the Fisherman’s Green car park had been vacated at around 6.30pm last night, June 21.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The council’s environment first team visited the site this morning to clear any remaining litter and refuse.”

Yesterday the council said they had begun the process to evict the travellers.

The travellers that had set up in Fisherman's Green car park. SUS-210618-142549001