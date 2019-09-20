This is when Eastbourne’s first ever cat café will be opening

Eastbourne’s first ever cat café now has an official opening date.

The Mad Catter in Station Street will open its doors to feline fanatics on Tuesday, October 15.

This is when Eastbourne Creams is going to open

This comes after the unique establishment holds an official launch party on October 12 – which has already sold out.

Based around Alice in Wonderland and 1940s glamour, the café is the vision of self-proclaimed ‘crazy cat lady’ Lucy Allen and her boyfriend Sam Firman.

Guests will be charged £5 entry and can sit and cuddle a cat with a cup of tea or coffee and perhaps a slice of cake.

Similar cat cafes are popping up all over the country, but this is a first for Eastbourne and perhaps even Sussex.

Lucy, who has four cats, said, “It’s good for people of all ages. It’s a very unique concept, some people love it, some people hate it, there isn’t anything like it in Eastbourne.”

Having trained at the Royal Veterinary College, she stresses the animals’ welfare will be paramount, “They are my pets, they will all be very looked after.”

Find out more about the café on Facebook under the name The Mad Catter - Vintage Cat Café