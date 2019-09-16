This is when Eastbourne Creams is going to open

Creams Cafe in Eastbourne town centre has announced when it will officially be opening.

The ice cream parlour chain will open the doors of its new restaurant in Terminus Road in 10 days’ time – on Thursday, September 26.

It posted on social media, “The countdown has begun! Get ready for Creams Cafe Eastbourne to open its doors in 10 days!”

Creams is known for its indulgent waffles, sundaes, and desserts.

The company was launched back in 2008 with the plan to serve authentic Italian-style gelato and ice cream desserts.

The chain has a 1950s retro Americana style and a purple and black colour scheme.

Its nearest franchises currently are in Brighton and Crawley.