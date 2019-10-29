Shock as popular Eastbourne burger joint announces closure

A hugely popular independent burger restaurant in Eastbourne has announced it is closing.

The owners of Old Dave’s Gourmet Burger Co. in South Street thanked staff and customers but said they was “done battling” in an emotional Facebook post.

They said, “I suppose this was never going to be the easiest thing to write as this place has been my life for many years, but the time has come to lock the door once and for all.

“The past few years have had their ups and their downs but I am done battling. The war wounds are starting to show. You never know, Old Dave’s may well be back, but one thing I do know is that I won’t be there, can’t be there!

“We have loved having nearly every single one of you people through our door and we hope you have enjoyed having us.”

The statement continues, “I do ask that you guys spare a thought for the guys and girls who have stood tall though the battles with me and who now find themselves at the abrupt end of a rollercoaster ride, potentially with no where to land!

“To all the staff past and now recently past, THANK YOU! Some of you have grown to be more then just colleagues. Some of you started as alot more then colleagues and some of you, even though I haven’t said it, really are missed!

“I wish for nothing more then for ALL of you to be happy with yourselves and each other with your onward journeys and hope that the future is filled with everything you want and need in life!

“Thank you for reading and for your support over the last five years, Dave and Sophie.”

Old Dave’s was the first independent burger restaurant to open in town, and soon became a firm favourite with many locals and visitors.

Its mission statement was to provide Eastbourne with a ‘go-to burger bar’ with ‘no gimmicks...just good quality burgers, cold beers, and a welcoming team’.

The restaurant sourced its products locally and ethically where possible and staff donated 10 per cent of their tips to a chosen charity every two weeks.

This news comes just months after a devastating fire forced Half Man Half Burger in Grove Road to close for the foreseeable future.

