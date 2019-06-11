Eastbourne business’ roof and walls collapse due to heavy flooding

Flooding caused the roof and walls of an Eastbourne business to collapse overnight.

Firefighters were sent to severe flooding at the premises in Edward Road just after midnight.

Amber flood warning issued for East and West Sussex

Both the internal roof and walls had collapsed due to the weight of water, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

Crews isolated the power supply and left the incident with the owners, a council surveyor, and a roofing company which unblocked the drains.

A spokesperson for the fire service said they were unable to give any further details about which business it was.

But it was not the only business which has been impacted by yesterday’s heavy rainfall.

Old Dave’s Gourmet Burger Co. in South Street announced it will be closed for lunch today (June 11) due to a basement flood.

The popular burger restaurant announced on its Facebook page, “We regret to inform you the heavy rain yesterday has caused our basement to once again flood, due to this we will be closed for lunch today whilst we try to resolve the issue.

“We WILL be back open at 5pm for evening service. We hope you have a good day.”