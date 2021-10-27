Police seize e-scooters following Eastbourne concerns

Police have seized a number of e-scooters after concerns were raised by Eastbourne residents.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police are aware of public concerns over cycling and the use of e-scooters along pedestrianised areas of Eastbourne seafront.

Someone on an e-scooter. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) SUS-210927-113010001

“Officers from the neighbourhood policing team have already seized a number of e-scooters being ridden in an anti-social manner, and will be increasing patrols in the area to ensure road safety.”

Officers said despite e-scooters becoming more widely available, they are classed as motor vehicles and their use on public roads is illegal as it is not possible for them to be insured.

The spokesperson added, “Those riding e-scooters risk being reported for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

“They also risk having the item seized, and being arrested if they are suspected of having committed either of the offences reported.